AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 12 5,664.29 6,145.46 5,118.00 5,828.17 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 5,281.22 5,470.00 5,129.90 6,050.31 Year Ending Dec-17 33 21,536.70 22,484.00 19,665.00 22,658.10 Year Ending Dec-18 33 22,000.00 23,934.00 20,281.00 23,867.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 12 0.87 1.16 0.67 1.04 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.89 0.89 0.89 -- Year Ending Dec-17 33 3.77 4.55 3.50 3.93 Year Ending Dec-18 34 3.77 4.65 2.28 4.34 LT Growth Rate (%) 7 3.76 7.40 -0.70 5.11