AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AZN.L on London Stock Exchange

5,140.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
5,140.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,554,173
52-wk High
5,585.07
52-wk Low
3,996.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.87 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 11 10 11
(3) HOLD 10 11 13 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.31 2.27 2.32 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12 5,664.29 6,145.46 5,118.00 5,828.17
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 5,281.22 5,470.00 5,129.90 6,050.31
Year Ending Dec-17 33 21,536.70 22,484.00 19,665.00 22,658.10
Year Ending Dec-18 33 22,000.00 23,934.00 20,281.00 23,867.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12 0.87 1.16 0.67 1.04
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.89 0.89 0.89 --
Year Ending Dec-17 33 3.77 4.55 3.50 3.93
Year Ending Dec-18 34 3.77 4.65 2.28 4.34
LT Growth Rate (%) 7 3.76 7.40 -0.70 5.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,043.25 5,051.00 7.75 0.15
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,408.17 5,405.00 3.17 0.06
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,568.38 5,585.00 16.62 0.30
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,903.00 5,699.00 204.00 3.46
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,575.49 5,603.00 27.51 0.49
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.80 0.87 0.07 8.40
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.82 0.99 0.17 20.86
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.13 1.21 0.08 6.87
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.97 1.32 0.35 36.28
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.84 0.83 0.01 0.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,664.29 5,664.29 5,665.77 5,776.52 5,828.17
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5,281.22 5,281.22 5,300.41 5,207.95 6,050.31
Year Ending Dec-17 21,536.70 21,560.30 21,541.50 21,583.60 22,658.10
Year Ending Dec-18 22,000.00 21,999.80 21,975.50 21,996.80 23,867.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.87 0.87 0.82 0.87 1.04
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.89 0.89 0.89 0.76 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3.77 3.77 3.75 3.76 3.93
Year Ending Dec-18 3.77 3.77 3.75 3.72 4.34

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 6 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 4 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 7 0
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 6 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

AstraZeneca PLC News

Market Views

