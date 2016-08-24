AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)
AZN.L on London Stock Exchange
5,140.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
5,140.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
5,140.00
5,140.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,554,173
2,554,173
52-wk High
5,585.07
5,585.07
52-wk Low
3,996.00
3,996.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.87
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|11
|10
|11
|(3) HOLD
|10
|11
|13
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.31
|2.27
|2.32
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12
|5,664.29
|6,145.46
|5,118.00
|5,828.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|5,281.22
|5,470.00
|5,129.90
|6,050.31
|Year Ending Dec-17
|33
|21,536.70
|22,484.00
|19,665.00
|22,658.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|33
|22,000.00
|23,934.00
|20,281.00
|23,867.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.87
|1.16
|0.67
|1.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|33
|3.77
|4.55
|3.50
|3.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34
|3.77
|4.65
|2.28
|4.34
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|7
|3.76
|7.40
|-0.70
|5.11
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,043.25
|5,051.00
|7.75
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,408.17
|5,405.00
|3.17
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,568.38
|5,585.00
|16.62
|0.30
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,903.00
|5,699.00
|204.00
|3.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,575.49
|5,603.00
|27.51
|0.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.80
|0.87
|0.07
|8.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.82
|0.99
|0.17
|20.86
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.13
|1.21
|0.08
|6.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.97
|1.32
|0.35
|36.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.84
|0.83
|0.01
|0.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,664.29
|5,664.29
|5,665.77
|5,776.52
|5,828.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5,281.22
|5,281.22
|5,300.41
|5,207.95
|6,050.31
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21,536.70
|21,560.30
|21,541.50
|21,583.60
|22,658.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22,000.00
|21,999.80
|21,975.50
|21,996.80
|23,867.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.87
|0.87
|0.82
|0.87
|1.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.76
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.77
|3.77
|3.75
|3.76
|3.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.77
|3.77
|3.75
|3.72
|4.34
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|7
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|6
|2
