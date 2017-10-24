Edition:
United Kingdom

Metro AG (B4B.DE)

B4B.DE on Xetra

16.97EUR
12:38pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€17.06
Open
€17.09
Day's High
€17.09
Day's Low
€16.85
Volume
292,238
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
€20.07
52-wk Low
€15.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 --
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 1 --
(3) HOLD 7 7 6 --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(5) SELL 0 0 0 --
No Opinion 0 0 0 --
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.93 --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 9,144.00 9,144.00 9,144.00 --
Year Ending Sep-17 17 37,184.70 37,500.00 36,838.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 17 37,816.70 38,600.00 37,031.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 17 1.41 1.51 1.25 --
Year Ending Sep-18 17 1.46 1.62 1.30 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.41 8.10 -1.18 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 9,144.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 37,184.70 37,179.80 37,144.90 37,140.30 --
Year Ending Sep-18 37,816.70 37,813.50 37,756.20 37,778.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 1.41 1.41 1.42 1.45 --
Year Ending Sep-18 1.46 1.45 1.44 1.45 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 4 0
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 2 2
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Metro AG News

» More B4B.DE News