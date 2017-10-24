Metro AG (B4B.DE)
B4B.DE on Xetra
16.97EUR
12:38pm BST
16.97EUR
12:38pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.56%)
€-0.09 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€17.06
€17.06
Open
€17.09
€17.09
Day's High
€17.09
€17.09
Day's Low
€16.85
€16.85
Volume
292,238
292,238
Avg. Vol
--
--
52-wk High
€20.07
€20.07
52-wk Low
€15.99
€15.99
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|1
|--
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|6
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.93
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|9,144.00
|9,144.00
|9,144.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|37,184.70
|37,500.00
|36,838.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|37,816.70
|38,600.00
|37,031.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|1.41
|1.51
|1.25
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|1.46
|1.62
|1.30
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|4.41
|8.10
|-1.18
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|9,144.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|37,184.70
|37,179.80
|37,144.90
|37,140.30
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|37,816.70
|37,813.50
|37,756.20
|37,778.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1.41
|1.41
|1.42
|1.45
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1.46
|1.45
|1.44
|1.45
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|3
|1