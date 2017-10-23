Boeing Co (BA.N)
BA.N on New York Stock Exchange
262.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.43 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$264.75
Open
$265.13
Day's High
$265.95
Day's Low
$262.15
Volume
838,306
Avg. Vol
838,411
52-wk High
$265.95
52-wk Low
$136.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.84
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.08
|2.08
|2.08
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|17
|24,209.90
|25,295.70
|23,268.00
|24,555.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6
|22,272.60
|23,392.90
|20,657.20
|23,931.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|92,033.20
|92,784.90
|91,263.50
|94,067.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|93,619.60
|95,098.00
|88,783.00
|95,832.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|17
|2.84
|3.03
|2.68
|2.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7
|2.48
|2.57
|2.12
|2.09
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|10.03
|10.35
|9.85
|9.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|10.82
|11.34
|10.05
|10.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|18.69
|24.06
|15.00
|8.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|23,024.90
|22,739.00
|285.91
|1.24
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|21,302.90
|20,976.00
|326.86
|1.53
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|23,189.10
|23,286.00
|96.86
|0.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|23,641.70
|23,898.00
|256.34
|1.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|24,116.50
|24,755.00
|638.54
|2.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.30
|2.55
|0.25
|10.75
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.94
|2.01
|0.07
|3.70
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.35
|2.47
|0.12
|5.12
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.62
|3.51
|0.89
|34.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.92
|-0.44
|0.48
|-52.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|24,209.90
|24,207.80
|24,228.70
|24,232.30
|24,555.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|22,272.60
|22,364.30
|22,357.70
|22,357.70
|23,931.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|92,033.20
|91,939.60
|91,915.60
|91,844.60
|94,067.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|93,619.60
|93,643.70
|93,549.10
|93,495.90
|95,832.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2.84
|2.85
|2.82
|2.82
|2.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2.48
|2.54
|2.54
|2.54
|2.09
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10.03
|10.01
|9.99
|9.95
|9.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10.82
|10.81
|10.71
|10.67
|10.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|4
|8
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|2
|8
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1
|8
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|4
|2
- Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines |
- UPDATE 4-Arconic taps veteran GE exec as CEO, Elliott pleased with choice
