Boeing Co (BA.N)

BA.N on New York Stock Exchange

262.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.43 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$264.75
Open
$265.13
Day's High
$265.95
Day's Low
$262.15
Volume
838,306
Avg. Vol
838,411
52-wk High
$265.95
52-wk Low
$136.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.84 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.08 2.08 2.08 2.44

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 24,209.90 25,295.70 23,268.00 24,555.80
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 22,272.60 23,392.90 20,657.20 23,931.30
Year Ending Dec-17 22 92,033.20 92,784.90 91,263.50 94,067.00
Year Ending Dec-18 21 93,619.60 95,098.00 88,783.00 95,832.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 2.84 3.03 2.68 2.54
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7 2.48 2.57 2.12 2.09
Year Ending Dec-17 21 10.03 10.35 9.85 9.52
Year Ending Dec-18 21 10.82 11.34 10.05 10.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 18.69 24.06 15.00 8.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 23,024.90 22,739.00 285.91 1.24
Quarter Ending Mar-17 21,302.90 20,976.00 326.86 1.53
Quarter Ending Dec-16 23,189.10 23,286.00 96.86 0.42
Quarter Ending Sep-16 23,641.70 23,898.00 256.34 1.08
Quarter Ending Jun-16 24,116.50 24,755.00 638.54 2.65
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.30 2.55 0.25 10.75
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.94 2.01 0.07 3.70
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.35 2.47 0.12 5.12
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.62 3.51 0.89 34.04
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.92 -0.44 0.48 -52.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 24,209.90 24,207.80 24,228.70 24,232.30 24,555.80
Quarter Ending Mar-18 22,272.60 22,364.30 22,357.70 22,357.70 23,931.30
Year Ending Dec-17 92,033.20 91,939.60 91,915.60 91,844.60 94,067.00
Year Ending Dec-18 93,619.60 93,643.70 93,549.10 93,495.90 95,832.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.84 2.85 2.82 2.82 2.54
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2.48 2.54 2.54 2.54 2.09
Year Ending Dec-17 10.03 10.01 9.99 9.95 9.52
Year Ending Dec-18 10.82 10.81 10.71 10.67 10.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 3 4 5
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 4 4 8 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 2 8 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 2 0 2
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1 8 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 4 2

