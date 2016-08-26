Edition:
Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)

BAB.L on London Stock Exchange

824.00GBp
5:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
822.00
Open
822.50
Day's High
828.50
Day's Low
821.50
Volume
786,961
Avg. Vol
1,597,993
52-wk High
1,038.00
52-wk Low
794.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.20 2.13

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 15 4,961.11 5,217.00 4,341.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 5,264.47 5,576.00 4,709.00 5,343.26
Year Ending Mar-19 13 5,537.01 5,865.12 4,887.00 5,680.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15 80.02 81.13 78.97 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 83.12 85.07 81.12 87.47
Year Ending Mar-19 13 88.54 90.97 84.65 94.34
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.26 6.26 6.26 10.42

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4,961.11 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5,264.47 5,264.47 5,265.17 5,264.72 5,343.26
Year Ending Mar-19 5,537.01 5,537.01 5,623.99 5,629.79 5,680.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 80.02 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 83.12 83.12 83.48 83.88 87.47
Year Ending Mar-19 88.54 88.54 89.18 89.73 94.34

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 6
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 5
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 5
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Babcock International Group PLC News

Market Views

