Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
BAB.L on London Stock Exchange
824.00GBp
5:11pm BST
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+0.24%)
2.00 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2.13
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|4,961.11
|5,217.00
|4,341.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|5,264.47
|5,576.00
|4,709.00
|5,343.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|5,537.01
|5,865.12
|4,887.00
|5,680.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|80.02
|81.13
|78.97
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|83.12
|85.07
|81.12
|87.47
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|88.54
|90.97
|84.65
|94.34
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.26
|6.26
|6.26
|10.42
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,961.11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,264.47
|5,264.47
|5,265.17
|5,264.72
|5,343.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5,537.01
|5,537.01
|5,623.99
|5,629.79
|5,680.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|80.02
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|83.12
|83.12
|83.48
|83.88
|87.47
|Year Ending Mar-19
|88.54
|88.54
|89.18
|89.73
|94.34
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|5
