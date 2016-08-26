Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 15 4,961.11 5,217.00 4,341.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 5,264.47 5,576.00 4,709.00 5,343.26 Year Ending Mar-19 13 5,537.01 5,865.12 4,887.00 5,680.88 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 15 80.02 81.13 78.97 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 83.12 85.07 81.12 87.47 Year Ending Mar-19 13 88.54 90.97 84.65 94.34 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.26 6.26 6.26 10.42