Edition:
United Kingdom

Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

458.60INR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs23.70 (+5.45%)
Prev Close
Rs434.90
Open
Rs433.45
Day's High
Rs462.90
Day's Low
Rs432.00
Volume
231,260
Avg. Vol
114,664
52-wk High
Rs462.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.11 2.18 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10 8,738.35 9,264.90 8,038.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 8,688.31 9,527.00 8,405.00 10,682.40
Year Ending Mar-19 11 9,849.65 11,001.00 9,324.00 12,046.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 16.42 17.70 15.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 16.54 17.58 16.00 19.54
Year Ending Mar-19 11 18.48 19.97 16.50 21.60
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.36 12.72 -4.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 1,409.00 1,480.60 71.60 5.08
Quarter Ending Jun-12 1,408.00 1,380.49 27.51 1.95
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1,371.31 1,465.86 94.55 6.89
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1,083.00 1,122.98 39.98 3.69
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,030.00 1,067.73 37.73 3.66
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 2.44 2.31 0.13 5.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 8,738.35 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8,688.31 8,688.31 8,688.31 8,700.29 10,682.40
Year Ending Mar-19 9,849.65 9,849.65 9,849.65 9,872.69 12,046.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 16.42 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16.54 16.58 16.58 16.57 19.54
Year Ending Mar-19 18.48 18.46 18.46 18.38 21.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Bajaj Corp Ltd News