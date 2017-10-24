Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)
BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
458.60INR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs23.70 (+5.45%)
Prev Close
Rs434.90
Open
Rs433.45
Day's High
Rs462.90
Day's Low
Rs432.00
Volume
231,260
Avg. Vol
114,664
52-wk High
Rs462.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.11
|2.18
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|8,738.35
|9,264.90
|8,038.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|8,688.31
|9,527.00
|8,405.00
|10,682.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|9,849.65
|11,001.00
|9,324.00
|12,046.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|16.42
|17.70
|15.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|16.54
|17.58
|16.00
|19.54
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|18.48
|19.97
|16.50
|21.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.36
|12.72
|-4.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|1,409.00
|1,480.60
|71.60
|5.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|1,408.00
|1,380.49
|27.51
|1.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|1,371.31
|1,465.86
|94.55
|6.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1,083.00
|1,122.98
|39.98
|3.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1,030.00
|1,067.73
|37.73
|3.66
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|2.44
|2.31
|0.13
|5.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8,738.35
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,688.31
|8,688.31
|8,688.31
|8,700.29
|10,682.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9,849.65
|9,849.65
|9,849.65
|9,872.69
|12,046.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16.54
|16.58
|16.58
|16.57
|19.54
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18.48
|18.46
|18.46
|18.38
|21.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0