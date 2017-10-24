Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)
BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
422.00INR
10:09am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.75 (+1.14%)
Rs4.75 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|7,127.31
|7,127.31
|7,127.31
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|7,543.14
|7,543.14
|7,543.14
|7,710.51
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|8,674.61
|8,674.61
|8,674.61
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|28.84
|28.84
|28.84
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|31.55
|31.55
|31.55
|27.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|38.07
|38.07
|38.07
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,790.37
|1,808.14
|17.77
|0.99
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1,853.58
|1,504.50
|349.08
|18.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|1,689.28
|1,644.70
|44.58
|2.64
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3.83
|3.20
|0.63
|16.45
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|2.72
|2.87
|0.15
|5.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,127.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,543.14
|7,543.14
|7,543.14
|7,543.14
|7,710.51
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,674.61
|8,674.61
|8,674.61
|8,674.61
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28.84
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31.55
|31.55
|31.55
|31.55
|27.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|38.07
|38.07
|38.07
|38.07
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0