Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (BANVT.IS)
BANVT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
25.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.06TL (+4.43%)
Prev Close
23.94TL
Open
23.94TL
Day's High
25.56TL
Day's Low
23.00TL
Volume
1,426,672
Avg. Vol
682,269
52-wk High
28.60TL
52-wk Low
3.16TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2,184.00
|2,184.00
|2,184.00
|2,184.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2,437.00
|2,437.00
|2,437.00
|2,437.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|518.00
|506.93
|11.07
|2.14
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|390.00
|478.35
|88.35
|22.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|449.00
|450.41
|1.41
|0.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|449.00
|518.46
|69.46
|15.47
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|541.50
|529.08
|12.42
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
|1 Month
|2 Month
|1 Year
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,184.00
|2,184.00
|2,184.00
|2,184.00
|2,184.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,437.00
|2,437.00
|2,437.00
|2,437.00
|2,437.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings