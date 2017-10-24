Edition:
United Kingdom

BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)

BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,684.80INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,688.00
Open
Rs1,706.55
Day's High
Rs1,721.95
Day's Low
Rs1,680.15
Volume
14,672
Avg. Vol
37,081
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 4.00 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 53,807.00 53,807.00 53,807.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 57,009.00 57,728.00 56,290.00 53,595.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 62,020.00 63,602.00 60,438.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 -12.00 -12.00 -12.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 20.80 25.40 16.20 26.20
Year Ending Mar-19 2 44.40 60.10 28.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,366.00 15,104.40 1,261.60 7.71
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12,250.00 12,230.00 20.00 0.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,660.00 14,019.00 359.00 2.63
Quarter Ending Mar-15 11,207.00 10,688.80 518.20 4.62
Quarter Ending Dec-14 10,750.00 9,742.90 1,007.10 9.37

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 53,807.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 57,009.00 57,009.00 57,728.00 57,728.00 53,595.00
Year Ending Mar-19 62,020.00 62,020.00 60,438.00 60,438.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 -12.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 20.80 20.80 16.20 16.20 26.20
Year Ending Mar-19 44.40 44.40 28.70 28.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

BASF India Ltd News