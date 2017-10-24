Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 5,465.60 5,800.00 5,150.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 35,521.70 42,234.00 31,358.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 33,189.90 36,855.00 30,660.00 44,998.80 Year Ending Mar-19 9 40,737.10 56,273.80 35,259.00 43,446.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 8.20 8.20 8.20 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 107.00 114.20 101.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 108.56 120.20 98.60 146.51 Year Ending Mar-19 9 138.13 171.30 112.20 162.00