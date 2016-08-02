BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)
BBA.L on London Stock Exchange
308.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
308.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
308.10
308.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,692,001
1,692,001
52-wk High
324.50
324.50
52-wk Low
241.80
241.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|2,310.44
|2,345.00
|2,275.22
|2,367.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|2,374.85
|2,398.00
|2,350.00
|2,418.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.23
|0.24
|0.23
|0.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.26
|0.26
|0.25
|0.25
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|-10.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,310.44
|2,310.44
|2,310.44
|2,310.44
|2,367.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,374.85
|2,374.85
|2,374.85
|2,374.85
|2,418.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.25
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Should you buy Tuesday's 'hidden' heroes after their updates?
- BP plc or BBA Aviation plc: which one should you buy?
- Will today's results thrust BBA Aviation plc, Hastings Group Hldg plc and Capital & Counties Properties plc 20% higher?
- 4 FTSE 250 Bargains! AA plc, Galliford Try plc, BBA Aviation plc and N Brown Group plc
- 4 Hidden Dividend Stars! BBA Aviation plc, Interserve plc, Vitec Group plc & Moss Bros Group plc
- What Should We Expect From Admiral Group plc, BBA Aviation plc And Genel Energy PLC Results Tomorrow?