BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)

BBA.L on London Stock Exchange

308.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
308.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,692,001
52-wk High
324.50
52-wk Low
241.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2,310.44 2,345.00 2,275.22 2,367.53
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,374.85 2,398.00 2,350.00 2,418.74
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.23 0.24 0.23 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.25
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.60 9.60 9.60 -10.00

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,310.44 2,310.44 2,310.44 2,310.44 2,367.53
Year Ending Dec-18 2,374.85 2,374.85 2,374.85 2,374.85 2,418.74
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.25

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

BBA Aviation PLC News

Market Views

