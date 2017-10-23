Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA)
BBAS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
36.20BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.31 (-3.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 37.51
Open
R$ 37.36
Day's High
R$ 37.39
Day's Low
R$ 36.20
Volume
6,320,100
Avg. Vol
7,284,066
52-wk High
R$ 37.75
52-wk Low
R$ 23.07
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.03
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|8
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|6
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.05
|2.15
|2.21
|2.39
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|22,218.00
|24,693.00
|21,065.50
|21,494.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|21,373.10
|23,087.70
|20,320.30
|22,012.10
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|83,225.00
|97,561.00
|57,035.00
|88,956.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|86,649.90
|102,150.00
|60,429.00
|94,764.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|1.03
|1.16
|0.85
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|1.09
|1.16
|1.04
|1.10
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|3.85
|4.05
|3.61
|3.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|4.60
|5.25
|4.17
|4.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|27.15
|33.50
|20.11
|6.67
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|21,581.10
|24,009.00
|2,427.92
|11.25
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|21,622.40
|23,730.00
|2,107.56
|9.75
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|21,587.80
|24,370.00
|2,782.17
|12.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|21,079.00
|23,016.00
|1,936.95
|9.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|21,232.40
|38,042.60
|16,810.19
|79.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.99
|0.95
|0.04
|3.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.90
|0.90
|0.00
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.74
|0.63
|0.11
|14.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.74
|0.84
|0.10
|13.38
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.72
|0.88
|0.16
|22.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|22,218.00
|22,218.00
|22,229.00
|22,479.60
|21,494.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|21,373.10
|21,373.10
|21,286.50
|21,578.30
|22,012.10
|Year Ending Dec-17
|83,225.00
|83,225.00
|83,262.30
|85,930.70
|88,956.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|86,649.90
|86,649.90
|86,809.70
|90,020.30
|94,764.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.03
|1.03
|1.01
|1.01
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.09
|1.09
|1.06
|1.09
|1.10
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.85
|3.85
|3.87
|3.94
|3.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.60
|4.60
|4.58
|4.66
|4.36
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
