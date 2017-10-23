Edition:
Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA)

BBAS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

36.20BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.31 (-3.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 37.51
Open
R$ 37.36
Day's High
R$ 37.39
Day's Low
R$ 36.20
Volume
6,320,100
Avg. Vol
7,284,066
52-wk High
R$ 37.75
52-wk Low
R$ 23.07

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.03 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 8 6 5
(3) HOLD 4 6 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.05 2.15 2.21 2.39

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 22,218.00 24,693.00 21,065.50 21,494.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 21,373.10 23,087.70 20,320.30 22,012.10
Year Ending Dec-17 12 83,225.00 97,561.00 57,035.00 88,956.90
Year Ending Dec-18 12 86,649.90 102,150.00 60,429.00 94,764.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 1.03 1.16 0.85 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 1.09 1.16 1.04 1.10
Year Ending Dec-17 14 3.85 4.05 3.61 3.75
Year Ending Dec-18 15 4.60 5.25 4.17 4.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 27.15 33.50 20.11 6.67

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 21,581.10 24,009.00 2,427.92 11.25
Quarter Ending Mar-17 21,622.40 23,730.00 2,107.56 9.75
Quarter Ending Dec-16 21,587.80 24,370.00 2,782.17 12.89
Quarter Ending Sep-16 21,079.00 23,016.00 1,936.95 9.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 21,232.40 38,042.60 16,810.19 79.17
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.99 0.95 0.04 3.90
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.90 0.90 0.00 0.06
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.74 0.63 0.11 14.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.74 0.84 0.10 13.38
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.72 0.88 0.16 22.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 22,218.00 22,218.00 22,229.00 22,479.60 21,494.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 21,373.10 21,373.10 21,286.50 21,578.30 22,012.10
Year Ending Dec-17 83,225.00 83,225.00 83,262.30 85,930.70 88,956.90
Year Ending Dec-18 86,649.90 86,649.90 86,809.70 90,020.30 94,764.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.03 1.03 1.01 1.01 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.09 1.09 1.06 1.09 1.10
Year Ending Dec-17 3.85 3.85 3.87 3.94 3.75
Year Ending Dec-18 4.60 4.60 4.58 4.66 4.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Banco do Brasil SA News

