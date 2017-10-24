Edition:
United Kingdom

Banque Centrale Populaire SA (BCP.CS)

BCP.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

306.00MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

null2.00 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
null304.00
Open
null304.00
Day's High
null306.00
Day's Low
null303.10
Volume
1,481
Avg. Vol
23,464
52-wk High
null338.90
52-wk Low
null227.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.40 3.60 3.60 3.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 16,208.60 16,473.00 15,933.00 16,828.30
Year Ending Dec-18 3 17,291.00 17,622.00 17,021.10 17,942.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 15.53 16.40 14.94 15.93
Year Ending Dec-18 3 17.04 17.30 16.60 17.66

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16,208.60 16,208.60 16,190.50 16,332.60 16,828.30
Year Ending Dec-18 17,291.00 17,291.00 17,168.80 17,168.80 17,942.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.53 15.53 15.29 15.32 15.93
Year Ending Dec-18 17.04 17.04 16.54 16.67 17.66

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

