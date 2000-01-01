BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)
BFUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
406.50INR
10:11am BST
406.50INR
10:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.51%)
Rs2.05 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs404.45
Rs404.45
Open
Rs406.00
Rs406.00
Day's High
Rs414.90
Rs414.90
Day's Low
Rs404.05
Rs404.05
Volume
368,697
368,697
Avg. Vol
578,554
578,554
52-wk High
Rs576.65
Rs576.65
52-wk Low
Rs312.00
Rs312.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings