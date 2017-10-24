Edition:
Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

BGAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,357.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)

127.00 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
14,230.00
Open
14,300.00
Day's High
14,385.00
Day's Low
14,065.00
Volume
574,021
Avg. Vol
2,805,447
52-wk High
17,278.00
52-wk Low
13,322.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.42 2.42 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 74,640.90 77,488.80 72,860.90 76,936.30
Year Ending Dec-18 8 79,103.70 82,103.50 77,104.50 82,820.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,815.30 1,846.60 1,795.00 1,919.56
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,916.10 2,001.60 1,788.00 2,126.24
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.43 8.00 6.87 7.87

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 74,640.90 74,640.90 74,622.60 74,850.90 76,936.30
Year Ending Dec-18 79,103.70 79,103.70 79,162.60 79,315.20 82,820.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,815.30 1,815.30 1,813.71 1,816.31 1,919.56
Year Ending Dec-18 1,916.10 1,916.10 1,916.42 1,924.49 2,126.24

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

