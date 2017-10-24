Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 74,640.90 77,488.80 72,860.90 76,936.30 Year Ending Dec-18 8 79,103.70 82,103.50 77,104.50 82,820.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,815.30 1,846.60 1,795.00 1,919.56 Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,916.10 2,001.60 1,788.00 2,126.24 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.43 8.00 6.87 7.87