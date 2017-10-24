Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)
BGBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
12.67EUR
3:17pm BST
12.67EUR
3:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.68 (+5.67%)
€0.68 (+5.67%)
Prev Close
€11.99
€11.99
Open
€12.42
€12.42
Day's High
€12.80
€12.80
Day's Low
€12.15
€12.15
Volume
117,277
117,277
Avg. Vol
34,877
34,877
52-wk High
€12.80
€12.80
52-wk Low
€5.34
€5.34
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|208.08
|208.10
|208.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|247.84
|261.10
|238.40
|224.83
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|269.86
|274.20
|265.30
|235.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|0.42
|0.49
|0.34
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|0.77
|0.91
|0.68
|0.59
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|0.90
|1.04
|0.77
|0.67
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|25.40
|25.40
|25.40
|37.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|66.00
|71.70
|5.70
|8.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|59.70
|60.00
|0.30
|0.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|208.08
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|247.84
|247.84
|247.84
|247.84
|224.83
|Year Ending Mar-19
|269.86
|269.86
|269.86
|269.86
|235.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.59
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|0.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Bigben Interactive Q2 revenue up at 62.9 million euros
- BRIEF-Bigben and Milestone team up to distribute Gravel and Monster Energy Supercross in France
- BRIEF-Bigben Interactive Q1 sales up 23.9% at EUR 47.1 mln
- BRIEF-Bigben Interactive FY net profit up at 9.0 million euros
- BRIEF-Bigben Interactive announces license agreement with THE SMILEY COMPANY