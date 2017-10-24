Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)
BHAF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
991.95INR
991.95INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-20.55 (-2.03%)
Prev Close
Rs1,012.50
Open
Rs1,015.00
Day's High
Rs1,015.00
Day's Low
Rs987.00
Volume
1,212,926
Avg. Vol
2,226,861
52-wk High
Rs1,047.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.18
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.27
|2.27
|2.43
|2.64
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,707.00
|4,253.00
|3,161.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|5,183.00
|5,183.00
|5,183.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|11,771.10
|16,106.00
|9,524.38
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|14,485.90
|18,695.00
|12,696.80
|17,877.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|19,609.70
|23,534.10
|17,696.00
|22,553.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|0.18
|9.50
|-12.77
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|43.92
|48.80
|38.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|34.52
|46.87
|29.70
|52.13
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|54.25
|74.49
|45.02
|62.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|60.49
|60.49
|60.49
|39.81
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,505.00
|4,630.81
|125.81
|2.79
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,707.00
|4,093.14
|386.14
|10.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,036.00
|4,548.69
|512.69
|12.70
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,870.00
|4,496.04
|626.04
|16.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,888.58
|4,141.18
|252.60
|6.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-1.54
|-2.69
|1.15
|-74.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.18
|-17.03
|17.21
|9,737.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8.09
|10.26
|2.17
|26.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11.70
|11.26
|0.44
|3.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10.59
|18.29
|7.70
|72.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,707.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5,183.00
|5,613.00
|5,613.00
|5,613.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11,771.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,485.90
|14,510.40
|14,913.30
|14,859.30
|17,877.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19,609.70
|19,609.70
|19,609.70
|19,500.10
|22,553.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43.92
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34.52
|34.68
|35.79
|35.88
|52.13
|Year Ending Mar-19
|54.25
|55.40
|55.40
|54.81
|62.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
- India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows
- Breakingviews - Microfinance goes mainstream in India
- UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial
- India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion
- BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit rises 25 pct