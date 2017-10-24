Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)
BHAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
108.20INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs108.60
Open
Rs109.00
Day's High
Rs112.30
Day's Low
Rs107.10
Volume
1,256,913
Avg. Vol
3,616,397
52-wk High
Rs121.00
52-wk Low
Rs20.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|9,293.94
|9,293.94
|9,293.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|11,059.80
|11,059.80
|11,059.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|3.89
|3.89
|3.89
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,293.94
|9,293.94
|9,293.94
|9,293.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11,059.80
|11,059.80
|11,059.80
|11,059.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3.89
|3.89
|3.89
|3.89
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0