Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)

BHEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

88.40INR
10:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs86.75
Open
Rs87.25
Day's High
Rs88.70
Day's Low
Rs85.80
Volume
12,947,879
Avg. Vol
6,728,142
52-wk High
Rs121.83
52-wk Low
Rs77.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 1.78 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 6 7 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 14 14 15 15
(5) SELL 11 11 12 12
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.68 3.67 3.69 3.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19 110,355.00 132,006.00 94,146.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 112,474.00 126,419.00 98,530.00 154,744.00
Year Ending Mar-17 33 295,986.00 335,792.00 265,881.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 31 308,832.00 353,982.00 259,431.00 347,237.00
Year Ending Mar-19 30 341,412.00 424,648.00 265,782.00 400,789.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 1.78 2.64 0.73 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.61 0.61 0.61 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33 2.47 4.40 1.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 31 3.20 5.44 1.67 4.28
Year Ending Mar-19 30 4.76 7.07 3.33 6.46

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 60,241.10 53,806.00 6,435.05 10.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 110,355.00 94,049.50 16,305.23 14.78
Quarter Ending Dec-16 61,675.80 61,874.80 199.00 0.32
Quarter Ending Sep-16 63,930.30 65,507.70 1,577.43 2.47
Quarter Ending Jun-16 46,345.70 55,227.60 8,881.87 19.16
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.30 0.22 0.08 25.52
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.78 0.59 1.19 66.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.22 0.25 0.03 13.03
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.21 0.29 0.08 38.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.03 0.21 0.25 -729.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 110,355.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 112,474.00 98,079.00 98,079.00 98,079.00 154,744.00
Year Ending Mar-17 295,986.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 308,832.00 308,799.00 308,660.00 311,442.00 347,237.00
Year Ending Mar-19 341,412.00 341,685.00 341,758.00 346,087.00 400,789.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.78 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.61 0.61 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 2.47 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3.20 3.21 3.20 3.36 4.28
Year Ending Mar-19 4.76 4.74 4.75 5.05 6.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 3
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

