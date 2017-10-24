Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)
BHEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
88.40INR
10:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.65 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs86.75
Open
Rs87.25
Day's High
Rs88.70
Day's Low
Rs85.80
Volume
12,947,879
Avg. Vol
6,728,142
52-wk High
Rs121.83
52-wk Low
Rs77.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|1.78
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|14
|14
|15
|15
|(5) SELL
|11
|11
|12
|12
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.68
|3.67
|3.69
|3.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19
|110,355.00
|132,006.00
|94,146.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|112,474.00
|126,419.00
|98,530.00
|154,744.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33
|295,986.00
|335,792.00
|265,881.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31
|308,832.00
|353,982.00
|259,431.00
|347,237.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30
|341,412.00
|424,648.00
|265,782.00
|400,789.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|1.78
|2.64
|0.73
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.61
|0.61
|0.61
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33
|2.47
|4.40
|1.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31
|3.20
|5.44
|1.67
|4.28
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30
|4.76
|7.07
|3.33
|6.46
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|60,241.10
|53,806.00
|6,435.05
|10.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|110,355.00
|94,049.50
|16,305.23
|14.78
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|61,675.80
|61,874.80
|199.00
|0.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|63,930.30
|65,507.70
|1,577.43
|2.47
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|46,345.70
|55,227.60
|8,881.87
|19.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.30
|0.22
|0.08
|25.52
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.78
|0.59
|1.19
|66.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.22
|0.25
|0.03
|13.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.21
|0.29
|0.08
|38.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.03
|0.21
|0.25
|-729.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|110,355.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|112,474.00
|98,079.00
|98,079.00
|98,079.00
|154,744.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|295,986.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|308,832.00
|308,799.00
|308,660.00
|311,442.00
|347,237.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|341,412.00
|341,685.00
|341,758.00
|346,087.00
|400,789.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.61
|0.61
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2.47
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3.20
|3.21
|3.20
|3.36
|4.28
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4.76
|4.74
|4.75
|5.05
|6.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|1
