Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 10 131,658.00 134,308.00 128,835.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 9 141,940.00 148,138.00 137,578.00 149,949.00 Year Ending Jun-19 10 152,167.00 163,228.00 143,316.00 163,941.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 10 1,182.52 1,247.80 1,147.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 9 1,325.29 1,370.70 1,284.00 1,272.12 Year Ending Jun-19 10 1,492.57 1,553.60 1,430.60 1,459.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.55 12.80 8.00 8.20