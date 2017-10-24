Edition:
Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)

BIDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

30,485.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
Change (% chg)

-65.00 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
30,550.00
Open
30,550.00
Day's High
30,580.00
Day's Low
30,252.00
Volume
268,180
Avg. Vol
848,565
52-wk High
32,400.00
52-wk Low
22,183.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.30 2.30 2.10

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 10 131,658.00 134,308.00 128,835.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 9 141,940.00 148,138.00 137,578.00 149,949.00
Year Ending Jun-19 10 152,167.00 163,228.00 143,316.00 163,941.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 10 1,182.52 1,247.80 1,147.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 9 1,325.29 1,370.70 1,284.00 1,272.12
Year Ending Jun-19 10 1,492.57 1,553.60 1,430.60 1,459.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.55 12.80 8.00 8.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 131,658.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 141,940.00 141,492.00 140,962.00 141,289.00 149,949.00
Year Ending Jun-19 152,167.00 152,167.00 151,713.00 151,938.00 163,941.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1,182.52 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,325.29 1,324.26 1,331.40 1,334.20 1,272.12
Year Ending Jun-19 1,492.57 1,492.57 1,504.06 1,500.69 1,459.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

