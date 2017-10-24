Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)
BIDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
30,485.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
Change (% chg)
-65.00 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
30,550.00
Open
30,550.00
Day's High
30,580.00
Day's Low
30,252.00
Volume
268,180
Avg. Vol
848,565
52-wk High
32,400.00
52-wk Low
22,183.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.30
|2.30
|2.10
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|10
|131,658.00
|134,308.00
|128,835.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9
|141,940.00
|148,138.00
|137,578.00
|149,949.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|10
|152,167.00
|163,228.00
|143,316.00
|163,941.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|10
|1,182.52
|1,247.80
|1,147.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9
|1,325.29
|1,370.70
|1,284.00
|1,272.12
|Year Ending Jun-19
|10
|1,492.57
|1,553.60
|1,430.60
|1,459.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|10.55
|12.80
|8.00
|8.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|131,658.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|141,940.00
|141,492.00
|140,962.00
|141,289.00
|149,949.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|152,167.00
|152,167.00
|151,713.00
|151,938.00
|163,941.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1,182.52
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,325.29
|1,324.26
|1,331.40
|1,334.20
|1,272.12
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1,492.57
|1,492.57
|1,504.06
|1,500.69
|1,459.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
