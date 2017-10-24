Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG (BIJG.DE)
BIJG.DE on Xetra
53.67EUR
4:36pm BST
53.67EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.71 (+1.34%)
€0.71 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
€52.96
€52.96
Open
€53.00
€53.00
Day's High
€53.70
€53.70
Day's Low
€52.64
€52.64
Volume
4,138
4,138
Avg. Vol
3,847
3,847
52-wk High
€65.40
€65.40
52-wk Low
€52.50
€52.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|334.50
|337.00
|332.00
|329.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|335.20
|340.40
|330.00
|330.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|3.01
|3.08
|2.94
|2.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2.99
|3.13
|2.85
|2.98
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|87.00
|90.96
|3.96
|4.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|94.00
|95.80
|1.80
|1.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|106.10
|101.80
|4.30
|4.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|100.31
|98.63
|1.68
|1.68
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1.92
|1.97
|0.05
|2.60
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|334.50
|334.50
|334.50
|337.00
|329.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|335.20
|335.20
|335.20
|340.40
|330.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|3.08
|2.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.99
|2.99
|2.99
|3.13
|2.98
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0