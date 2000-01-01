Biotest AG (BIOG_p.DE)
BIOG_p.DE on Xetra
22.65EUR
4:35pm BST
22.65EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.22%)
€0.05 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€22.60
€22.60
Open
€22.55
€22.55
Day's High
€22.67
€22.67
Day's Low
€22.55
€22.55
Volume
3,801
3,801
Avg. Vol
49,694
49,694
52-wk High
€23.88
€23.88
52-wk Low
€12.02
€12.02
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|581.42
|651.70
|550.00
|632.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|593.05
|620.00
|567.20
|657.25
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|145.00
|149.50
|4.50
|3.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|145.00
|147.10
|2.10
|1.45
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|148.50
|145.20
|3.30
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|157.55
|172.10
|14.55
|9.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|133.00
|141.90
|8.90
|6.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|581.42
|581.42
|581.42
|581.42
|632.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|593.05
|593.05
|593.05
|593.05
|657.25
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings