Biotest AG (BIOG_p.DE)

BIOG_p.DE on Xetra

22.65EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€22.60
Open
€22.55
Day's High
€22.67
Day's Low
€22.55
Volume
3,801
Avg. Vol
49,694
52-wk High
€23.88
52-wk Low
€12.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 581.42 651.70 550.00 632.24
Year Ending Dec-18 4 593.05 620.00 567.20 657.25

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 145.00 149.50 4.50 3.10
Quarter Ending Mar-16 145.00 147.10 2.10 1.45
Quarter Ending Jun-15 148.50 145.20 3.30 2.22
Quarter Ending Dec-14 157.55 172.10 14.55 9.24
Quarter Ending Jun-14 133.00 141.90 8.90 6.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 581.42 581.42 581.42 581.42 632.24
Year Ending Dec-18 593.05 593.05 593.05 593.05 657.25

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

