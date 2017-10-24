Edition:
ABC Arbitrage SA (BITI.PA)

BITI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

6.27EUR
3:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€6.29
Open
€6.28
Day's High
€6.30
Day's Low
€6.25
Volume
30,206
Avg. Vol
55,737
52-wk High
€7.75
52-wk Low
€5.73

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 46.00 46.00 46.00 60.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 52.00 52.00 52.00 64.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.56
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.63

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 46.00 46.00 57.00 57.00 60.00
Year Ending Dec-18 52.00 52.00 63.00 63.00 64.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.40 0.40 0.54 0.54 0.56
Year Ending Dec-18 0.47 0.47 0.56 0.56 0.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

