Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)
BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
392.00INR
10:13am BST
392.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs404.35
Rs404.35
Open
Rs403.40
Rs403.40
Day's High
Rs403.70
Rs403.70
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Rs391.10
Volume
202,188
202,188
Avg. Vol
275,464
275,464
52-wk High
Rs428.45
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
Rs202.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.21
|2.27
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|14,460.20
|16,100.90
|12,758.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|45,805.10
|53,311.10
|42,372.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|49,092.10
|61,650.70
|44,765.00
|56,632.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|53,373.70
|59,728.00
|50,504.00
|63,930.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|11.64
|15.97
|9.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|14.84
|20.93
|13.10
|17.02
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|18.93
|21.40
|15.50
|23.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11,062.10
|10,134.30
|927.79
|8.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|11,612.20
|11,424.90
|187.26
|1.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|11,528.10
|11,208.50
|319.60
|2.77
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|10,115.30
|10,058.60
|56.73
|0.56
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|13,746.40
|13,014.60
|731.79
|5.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2.24
|2.90
|0.66
|29.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2.62
|1.11
|1.51
|57.69
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.82
|2.01
|0.19
|10.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|5.21
|4.67
|0.54
|10.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.84
|-5.20
|7.04
|382.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,460.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45,805.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|49,092.10
|49,092.10
|49,092.10
|49,293.10
|56,632.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|53,373.70
|53,373.70
|53,373.70
|54,166.00
|63,930.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11.64
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14.84
|14.84
|14.84
|14.84
|17.02
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18.93
|18.93
|18.93
|19.04
|23.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India
- BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals gets transmission line order
- BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals says GST rollout impacted consumer products segments' performance
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals June-qtr profit down 10 pct
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals buys 28 pct equity shares in Starlite Lighting Ltd