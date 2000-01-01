Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BJHN.NS)
BJHN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14.35INR
10:16am BST
14.35INR
10:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs14.35
Rs14.35
Open
Rs14.40
Rs14.40
Day's High
Rs14.65
Rs14.65
Day's Low
Rs14.30
Rs14.30
Volume
1,634,550
1,634,550
Avg. Vol
4,533,539
4,533,539
52-wk High
Rs18.45
Rs18.45
52-wk Low
Rs12.90
Rs12.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-10
|10,388.20
|14,756.60
|4,368.35
|42.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-10
|1.77
|2.14
|0.36
|20.47
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar to consider seeking shareholders' nod for preferential issue of shares and/or OCDs
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar June-qtr loss narrows
- BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar says JLF decides to take co's loan account to S4A
- Keeping sweet: India sugar output expected to jump on decent monsoon
- BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar March-qtr profit surges