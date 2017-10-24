Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BLKI.NS)
BLKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,692.95INR
1,692.95INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.35 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs1,699.30
Open
Rs1,707.00
Day's High
Rs1,707.00
Day's Low
Rs1,686.00
Volume
83,636
Avg. Vol
163,165
52-wk High
Rs1,764.70
52-wk Low
Rs812.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|17.99
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.29
|2.33
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|10,226.00
|10,226.00
|10,226.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|37,553.90
|39,717.00
|36,675.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|43,798.20
|46,870.20
|40,997.00
|43,225.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|50,821.10
|55,277.00
|46,378.00
|48,891.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|17.99
|17.99
|17.99
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|71.37
|78.20
|60.66
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|80.12
|87.40
|73.80
|67.66
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|99.03
|105.70
|89.60
|76.96
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|9,095.00
|7,975.10
|1,119.90
|12.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|9,729.00
|8,208.10
|1,520.90
|15.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|10,298.30
|8,881.60
|1,416.72
|13.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|9,180.10
|9,642.60
|462.50
|5.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|14.23
|15.70
|1.47
|10.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|15.77
|15.96
|0.19
|1.17
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|10.98
|13.44
|2.46
|22.40
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10,226.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37,553.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43,798.20
|43,798.20
|43,798.40
|44,090.30
|43,225.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|50,821.10
|50,821.10
|50,821.10
|50,590.80
|48,891.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17.99
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|71.37
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|80.12
|80.12
|80.30
|81.29
|67.66
|Year Ending Mar-19
|99.03
|99.03
|98.47
|97.17
|76.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0