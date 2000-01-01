Edition:
United Kingdom

Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)

BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

226.30INR
10:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs224.90
Open
Rs225.00
Day's High
Rs227.70
Day's Low
Rs223.60
Volume
89,643
Avg. Vol
112,342
52-wk High
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs174.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 7,166.57 6,426.60 739.97 10.33
Quarter Ending Sep-12 5,845.93 6,327.50 481.57 8.24
Quarter Ending Jun-12 6,863.37 6,594.00 269.37 3.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 3.34 2.56 0.78 23.34
Quarter Ending Sep-12 2.91 3.02 0.11 3.88
Quarter Ending Jun-12 4.34 4.00 0.34 7.83

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd News

» More BLMR.NS News