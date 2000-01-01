Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)
BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
226.30INR
10:16am BST
226.30INR
10:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+0.62%)
Rs1.40 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs224.90
Rs224.90
Open
Rs225.00
Rs225.00
Day's High
Rs227.70
Rs227.70
Day's Low
Rs223.60
Rs223.60
Volume
89,643
89,643
Avg. Vol
112,342
112,342
52-wk High
Rs286.75
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs174.25
Rs174.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|7,166.57
|6,426.60
|739.97
|10.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|5,845.93
|6,327.50
|481.57
|8.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|6,863.37
|6,594.00
|269.37
|3.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|3.34
|2.56
|0.78
|23.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|2.91
|3.02
|0.11
|3.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|4.34
|4.00
|0.34
|7.83
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings