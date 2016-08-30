Edition:
United Kingdom

British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)

BLND.L on London Stock Exchange

603.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
603.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,016,105
52-wk High
675.50
52-wk Low
566.41

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.35 2.35 2.40 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10 640.86 675.30 618.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 625.74 679.77 581.77 627.77
Year Ending Mar-19 9 620.15 666.58 585.24 615.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 17 36.60 38.20 34.81 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 36.37 37.30 35.51 35.80
Year Ending Mar-19 17 36.49 38.62 34.59 37.22
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -11.70 -11.70 -11.70 -11.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 74.27 82.00 7.73 10.41
Quarter Ending Jun-11 92.09 80.00 12.09 13.13
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 7.37 7.62 0.25 3.34
Quarter Ending Dec-11 7.32 7.50 0.18 2.45
Quarter Ending Sep-11 7.46 7.40 0.06 0.83
Quarter Ending Jun-11 7.81 7.20 0.61 7.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 640.86 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 625.74 625.74 625.74 625.96 627.77
Year Ending Mar-19 620.15 620.15 620.15 622.33 615.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 36.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 36.37 36.37 36.37 36.28 35.80
Year Ending Mar-19 36.49 36.49 36.34 36.37 37.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

British Land Company PLC News

» More BLND.L News

Market Views

» More BLND.L Market Views