British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 10 640.86 675.30 618.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 625.74 679.77 581.77 627.77 Year Ending Mar-19 9 620.15 666.58 585.24 615.58 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 17 36.60 38.20 34.81 -- Year Ending Mar-18 17 36.37 37.30 35.51 35.80 Year Ending Mar-19 17 36.49 38.62 34.59 37.22 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -11.70 -11.70 -11.70 -11.70