British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)
BLND.L on London Stock Exchange
603.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
603.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
603.50
603.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,016,105
4,016,105
52-wk High
675.50
675.50
52-wk Low
566.41
566.41
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.35
|2.35
|2.40
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|640.86
|675.30
|618.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|625.74
|679.77
|581.77
|627.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|620.15
|666.58
|585.24
|615.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|36.60
|38.20
|34.81
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|36.37
|37.30
|35.51
|35.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|36.49
|38.62
|34.59
|37.22
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-11.70
|-11.70
|-11.70
|-11.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|74.27
|82.00
|7.73
|10.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|92.09
|80.00
|12.09
|13.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|7.37
|7.62
|0.25
|3.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|7.32
|7.50
|0.18
|2.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|7.46
|7.40
|0.06
|0.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|7.81
|7.20
|0.61
|7.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|640.86
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|625.74
|625.74
|625.74
|625.96
|627.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|620.15
|620.15
|620.15
|622.33
|615.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|36.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36.37
|36.37
|36.37
|36.28
|35.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36.49
|36.49
|36.34
|36.37
|37.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- There has never been a better time to buy ITV plc, British Land Co plc and Carillion plc
- Are British Land Company plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and Barratt Developments plc bargain buys?
- Should you be tempted by Taylor Wimpey plc, ASOS plc and British Land Company plc?
- Is this a once-a-decade opportunity to buy property stocks?
- EU referendum: Bet against Brexit with Barclays plc, British Land Company plc & Next plc
- Are Aviva plc, Berkeley Group Holdings plc and British Land Company plc about to slash their dividends?