BLS International Services Ltd (BLSN.NS)

BLSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.05INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs257.60
Open
Rs261.00
Day's High
Rs263.40
Day's Low
Rs257.40
Volume
71,924
Avg. Vol
412,336
52-wk High
Rs283.40
52-wk Low
Rs119.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 -- --
(3) HOLD 0 0 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 9,834.50 10,212.00 9,457.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 10,648.00 10,936.00 10,360.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 10.40 11.00 9.80 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 12.35 13.90 10.80 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 9,834.50 9,834.50 9,457.00 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 10,648.00 10,648.00 10,360.00 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 10.40 10.40 9.80 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 12.35 12.35 10.80 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

