BLS International Services Ltd (BLSN.NS)
BLSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
258.05INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs257.60
Open
Rs261.00
Day's High
Rs263.40
Day's Low
Rs257.40
Volume
71,924
Avg. Vol
412,336
52-wk High
Rs283.40
52-wk Low
Rs119.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|9,834.50
|10,212.00
|9,457.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|10,648.00
|10,936.00
|10,360.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|10.40
|11.00
|9.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|12.35
|13.90
|10.80
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,834.50
|9,834.50
|9,457.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10,648.00
|10,648.00
|10,360.00
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10.40
|10.40
|9.80
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12.35
|12.35
|10.80
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0