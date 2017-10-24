Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)
BLUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,687.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
1,687.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
-33.00 (-1.92%)
-33.00 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
1,720.00
1,720.00
Open
1,725.00
1,725.00
Day's High
1,725.00
1,725.00
Day's Low
1,683.00
1,683.00
Volume
1,470,979
1,470,979
Avg. Vol
1,884,113
1,884,113
52-wk High
2,200.00
2,200.00
52-wk Low
1,395.00
1,395.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|May
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending May-17
|3
|27,916.60
|28,430.00
|27,009.00
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|1
|28,596.00
|28,596.00
|28,596.00
|29,166.20
|Year Ending May-19
|1
|29,157.00
|29,157.00
|29,157.00
|29,907.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending May-17
|2
|119.05
|129.00
|109.10
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|1
|223.00
|223.00
|223.00
|124.75
|Year Ending May-19
|1
|285.00
|285.00
|285.00
|130.95
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending May-17
|27,916.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|28,596.00
|28,596.00
|29,170.20
|29,291.50
|29,166.20
|Year Ending May-19
|29,157.00
|29,157.00
|30,058.40
|30,777.00
|29,907.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending May-17
|119.05
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|223.00
|223.00
|170.80
|143.00
|124.75
|Year Ending May-19
|285.00
|285.00
|206.15
|148.00
|130.95
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending May-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending May-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending May-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending May-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says FY HEPS up 18 pct
- BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says 3G deal for 900 mln rand implemented
- BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says Cell C recapitalisation fully implemented
- BRIEF-Blue Label says Cell C's net borrowings will be reduced to 6 bln rand
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions