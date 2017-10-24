Edition:
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)

BLUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,687.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-33.00 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
1,720.00
Open
1,725.00
Day's High
1,725.00
Day's Low
1,683.00
Volume
1,470,979
Avg. Vol
1,884,113
52-wk High
2,200.00
52-wk Low
1,395.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- May 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.67 2.67 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 3 27,916.60 28,430.00 27,009.00 --
Year Ending May-18 1 28,596.00 28,596.00 28,596.00 29,166.20
Year Ending May-19 1 29,157.00 29,157.00 29,157.00 29,907.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 2 119.05 129.00 109.10 --
Year Ending May-18 1 223.00 223.00 223.00 124.75
Year Ending May-19 1 285.00 285.00 285.00 130.95

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 27,916.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 28,596.00 28,596.00 29,170.20 29,291.50 29,166.20
Year Ending May-19 29,157.00 29,157.00 30,058.40 30,777.00 29,907.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 119.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 223.00 223.00 170.80 143.00 124.75
Year Ending May-19 285.00 285.00 206.15 148.00 130.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending May-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending May-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending May-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending May-19 0 0 0 0

