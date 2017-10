Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Oct-17 7 5,363.70 5,494.00 5,122.00 5,522.71 Quarter Ending Jan-18 3 5,514.96 5,593.00 5,424.87 5,483.66 Year Ending Oct-17 12 21,475.80 22,153.20 20,762.00 21,313.00 Year Ending Oct-18 11 22,146.60 23,349.50 21,483.00 22,538.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Oct-17 12 1.99 2.10 1.89 1.98 Quarter Ending Jan-18 7 1.96 2.06 1.84 1.97 Year Ending Oct-17 10 7.92 8.16 7.33 7.54 Year Ending Oct-18 13 8.29 8.40 8.13 8.02 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.32 5.40 5.20 5.32