Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG_p.DE)

BMWG_p.DE on Xetra

74.35EUR
11:51am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.27 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
€74.08
Open
€74.40
Day's High
€74.40
Day's Low
€73.50
Volume
21,954
Avg. Vol
53,274
52-wk High
€79.10
52-wk Low
€64.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 2.30 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 13 12 14 15
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 5 6 4 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.76 2.84 2.72 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 25,986.20 27,647.00 24,589.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 58,302.90 92,899.00 23,706.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 30 98,852.30 101,789.00 90,564.00 96,306.30
Year Ending Dec-18 30 102,192.00 107,938.00 92,667.00 98,657.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 2.30 2.71 2.02 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2.79 2.79 2.79 --
Year Ending Dec-17 32 11.01 12.19 10.11 9.82
Year Ending Dec-18 32 11.07 12.50 8.49 9.76
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.65 8.50 -0.60 0.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 25,812.70 25,799.00 13.73 0.05
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22,881.00 23,448.00 566.99 2.48
Quarter Ending Dec-16 25,663.60 24,934.00 729.64 2.84
Quarter Ending Sep-16 23,108.30 23,362.00 253.68 1.10
Quarter Ending Jun-16 24,498.90 25,014.00 515.05 2.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.10 3.33 0.23 7.29
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.99 3.26 0.27 9.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.16 2.26 0.10 4.45
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.42 2.75 0.33 13.40
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.72 2.95 0.23 8.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 25,986.20 25,986.20 26,241.00 26,241.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 58,302.90 58,302.90 58,302.90 58,302.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 98,852.30 98,918.20 98,662.10 98,609.70 96,306.30
Year Ending Dec-18 102,192.00 102,320.00 102,148.00 102,154.00 98,657.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.30 2.30 2.32 2.32 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2.79 2.79 2.79 2.79 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11.01 11.00 10.98 10.95 9.82
Year Ending Dec-18 11.07 11.05 11.02 11.06 9.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 3 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 1 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 6 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

