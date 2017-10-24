Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG_p.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 25,986.20 27,647.00 24,589.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 58,302.90 92,899.00 23,706.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 30 98,852.30 101,789.00 90,564.00 96,306.30 Year Ending Dec-18 30 102,192.00 107,938.00 92,667.00 98,657.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 2.30 2.71 2.02 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2.79 2.79 2.79 -- Year Ending Dec-17 32 11.01 12.19 10.11 9.82 Year Ending Dec-18 32 11.07 12.50 8.49 9.76 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.65 8.50 -0.60 0.80