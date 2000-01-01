Edition:
United Kingdom

Banco Products India Ltd (BNCO.NS)

BNCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

216.05INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs217.30
Open
Rs218.70
Day's High
Rs219.80
Day's Low
Rs215.30
Volume
30,182
Avg. Vol
82,196
52-wk High
Rs255.90
52-wk Low
Rs158.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-12 2,816.00 2,745.30 70.70 2.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Banco Products India Ltd News

» More BNCO.NS News