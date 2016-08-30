Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)
BNZL.L on London Stock Exchange
2,256.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,256.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,256.00
2,256.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
906,619
906,619
52-wk High
2,472.00
2,472.00
52-wk Low
1,963.00
1,963.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.56
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|8,536.92
|8,586.00
|8,472.05
|7,822.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|8,970.77
|9,157.00
|8,737.00
|7,967.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|114.06
|116.90
|110.57
|108.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|120.91
|125.02
|114.65
|111.09
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|5.45
|5.80
|5.00
|7.37
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8,536.92
|8,524.14
|8,519.50
|8,394.99
|7,822.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8,970.77
|8,970.77
|8,976.42
|8,732.43
|7,967.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|114.06
|113.90
|113.78
|112.60
|108.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|120.91
|120.91
|120.85
|118.35
|111.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
