Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)

BNZL.L on London Stock Exchange

2,256.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,256.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
906,619
52-wk High
2,472.00
52-wk Low
1,963.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.56

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 8,536.92 8,586.00 8,472.05 7,822.91
Year Ending Dec-18 13 8,970.77 9,157.00 8,737.00 7,967.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 114.06 116.90 110.57 108.00
Year Ending Dec-18 14 120.91 125.02 114.65 111.09
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.45 5.80 5.00 7.37

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,536.92 8,524.14 8,519.50 8,394.99 7,822.91
Year Ending Dec-18 8,970.77 8,970.77 8,976.42 8,732.43 7,967.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 114.06 113.90 113.78 112.60 108.00
Year Ending Dec-18 120.91 120.91 120.85 118.35 111.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bunzl plc News

Market Views

