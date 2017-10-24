Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)
BOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
141.40INR
10:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|0.38
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|12
|(5) SELL
|5
|5
|6
|6
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.95
|3.95
|4.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|41,863.70
|48,038.00
|33,167.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|36,912.00
|36,912.00
|36,912.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|176,990.00
|191,641.00
|148,713.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|171,087.00
|189,238.00
|101,417.00
|177,711.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|183,689.00
|210,770.00
|113,678.00
|194,680.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|0.38
|2.00
|-2.11
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|-0.78
|-0.78
|-0.78
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|-4.90
|2.99
|-23.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|3.57
|14.20
|-11.20
|13.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21
|12.51
|23.00
|-10.53
|18.24
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|44,306.50
|41,439.90
|2,866.60
|6.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|41,863.70
|52,226.00
|10,362.33
|24.75
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|46,958.50
|46,318.60
|639.90
|1.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|35,920.00
|47,303.70
|11,383.70
|31.69
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|39,498.00
|40,136.00
|638.00
|1.62
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.28
|0.83
|0.55
|196.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.38
|-9.91
|10.29
|2,680.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-1.27
|0.96
|2.23
|-175.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-2.97
|1.32
|4.29
|-144.49
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-8.53
|-8.32
|0.21
|-2.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|41,863.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|36,912.00
|37,890.00
|37,890.00
|37,890.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|176,990.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|171,087.00
|175,007.00
|175,007.00
|175,787.00
|177,711.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|183,689.00
|188,200.00
|188,200.00
|189,513.00
|194,680.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|-0.78
|-0.78
|-0.78
|-0.78
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-4.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|13.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12.51
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|18.24
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-India names nine new executive directors in state-run banks
- India's NSE index edges higher, nears record high
- BRIEF-Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR to 8.30 pct
- BRIEF-Bank of India introduces two-tier system of interest on savings bank deposits
- BRIEF-Bank of India sets interest rate at 4 pct for balances above 5 mln rupees