Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 41,863.70 48,038.00 33,167.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 36,912.00 36,912.00 36,912.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 17 176,990.00 191,641.00 148,713.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 171,087.00 189,238.00 101,417.00 177,711.00 Year Ending Mar-19 14 183,689.00 210,770.00 113,678.00 194,680.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 0.38 2.00 -2.11 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 -0.78 -0.78 -0.78 -- Year Ending Mar-17 21 -4.90 2.99 -23.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 3.57 14.20 -11.20 13.26 Year Ending Mar-19 21 12.51 23.00 -10.53 18.24