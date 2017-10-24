Edition:
Boiron SA (BOIR.PA)

BOIR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

78.62EUR
3:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.95 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
€77.67
Open
€77.81
Day's High
€78.72
Day's Low
€77.72
Volume
6,925
Avg. Vol
4,611
52-wk High
€92.70
52-wk Low
€73.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 627.47 629.00 626.40 653.37
Year Ending Dec-18 3 650.50 651.50 649.00 680.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 4.21 4.37 4.00 4.72
Year Ending Dec-18 3 4.50 4.59 4.34 5.01
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.80 4.80 4.80 11.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 191.30 154.87 36.43 19.05
Quarter Ending Mar-11 127.00 128.94 1.94 1.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 627.47 627.47 627.47 627.47 653.37
Year Ending Dec-18 650.50 650.50 650.50 650.50 680.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.21 4.21 4.21 4.30 4.72
Year Ending Dec-18 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.61 5.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

