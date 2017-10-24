Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 10,160.00 10,795.00 9,408.00 10,675.20 Year Ending Dec-18 3 10,112.30 11,155.00 8,667.00 10,744.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.14 0.19 0.10 0.18 Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.15 0.21 0.10 0.19