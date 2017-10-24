Edition:
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOSN.AS)

BOSN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

30.18EUR
9:26am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€30.14
Open
€30.13
Day's High
€30.27
Day's Low
€30.10
Volume
55,575
Avg. Vol
519,864
52-wk High
€35.51
52-wk Low
€27.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.29 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2,399.40 2,478.00 2,333.00 2,605.00
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,433.60 2,549.00 2,369.00 2,698.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.16 1.36 0.97 1.67
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1.23 1.52 1.05 1.91

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,399.40 2,399.40 2,399.40 2,464.60 2,605.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,433.60 2,433.60 2,433.60 2,526.40 2,698.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.16 1.16 1.16 1.22 1.67
Year Ending Dec-18 1.23 1.23 1.23 1.37 1.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV News