Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 8,773.78 8,860.00 8,687.56 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 32,367.50 32,704.00 32,129.50 32,672.60 Year Ending Dec-18 19 33,357.40 34,496.00 32,636.00 33,359.30 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.69 0.75 0.64 -- Year Ending Dec-17 21 2.33 2.64 2.05 2.08 Year Ending Dec-18 21 2.56 3.18 1.97 2.41 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.05 8.10 6.00 23.54