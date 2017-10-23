Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)
BOUY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.28EUR
23 Oct 2017
40.28EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€40.28
€40.28
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
766,186
766,186
52-wk High
€40.69
€40.69
52-wk Low
€28.01
€28.01
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.69
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|12
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.71
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|8,773.78
|8,860.00
|8,687.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|32,367.50
|32,704.00
|32,129.50
|32,672.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|33,357.40
|34,496.00
|32,636.00
|33,359.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.69
|0.75
|0.64
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|2.33
|2.64
|2.05
|2.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|2.56
|3.18
|1.97
|2.41
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.05
|8.10
|6.00
|23.54
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,263.70
|8,315.00
|51.30
|0.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,606.45
|6,847.00
|240.55
|3.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,578.27
|8,655.00
|76.73
|0.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,584.07
|8,444.00
|140.07
|1.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,178.84
|8,135.00
|43.84
|0.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.58
|0.77
|0.19
|32.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.55
|-0.11
|0.44
|-80.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.51
|1.11
|0.60
|117.65
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.71
|1.08
|0.37
|52.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.22
|0.44
|0.22
|100.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8,773.78
|8,773.78
|8,773.78
|8,790.11
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|32,367.50
|32,376.60
|32,395.10
|32,385.90
|32,672.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|33,357.40
|33,358.20
|33,255.00
|33,207.80
|33,359.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.91
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
|2.29
|2.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.56
|2.55
|2.55
|2.56
|2.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|3
|4
- BRIEF-Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF
- BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues
- BRIEF-Colas Rail files a complaint in relation to an international project
- BRIEF-TF1 announces TF1 Publicite's new contract with Discovery Communications
- BRIEF-Makheia Group wins 4 new budgets: Bouygues Immobilier, Deloitte, TIGF and Ortec