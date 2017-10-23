Edition:
Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

BOUY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.28EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€40.28
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
766,186
52-wk High
€40.69
52-wk Low
€28.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.69 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 11 11 12 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.71 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 8,773.78 8,860.00 8,687.56 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 32,367.50 32,704.00 32,129.50 32,672.60
Year Ending Dec-18 19 33,357.40 34,496.00 32,636.00 33,359.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.69 0.75 0.64 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 2.33 2.64 2.05 2.08
Year Ending Dec-18 21 2.56 3.18 1.97 2.41
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.05 8.10 6.00 23.54

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,263.70 8,315.00 51.30 0.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,606.45 6,847.00 240.55 3.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,578.27 8,655.00 76.73 0.89
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,584.07 8,444.00 140.07 1.63
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,178.84 8,135.00 43.84 0.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.58 0.77 0.19 32.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.55 -0.11 0.44 -80.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.51 1.11 0.60 117.65
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.71 1.08 0.37 52.11
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.22 0.44 0.22 100.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8,773.78 8,773.78 8,773.78 8,790.11 --
Year Ending Dec-17 32,367.50 32,376.60 32,395.10 32,385.90 32,672.60
Year Ending Dec-18 33,357.40 33,358.20 33,255.00 33,207.80 33,359.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.69 0.69 0.69 0.91 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.29 2.08
Year Ending Dec-18 2.56 2.55 2.55 2.56 2.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 2 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bouygues SA News

