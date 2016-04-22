Edition:
Bodycote PLC (BOY.L)

BOY.L on London Stock Exchange

911.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
911.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
506,080
52-wk High
980.00
52-wk Low
553.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 7 6 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.35 2.25 2.20 2.13

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 674.55 693.06 615.00 597.30
Year Ending Dec-18 18 696.87 724.00 611.00 612.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 45.52 46.96 43.30 39.25
Year Ending Dec-18 17 48.30 51.20 44.42 41.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 57.49 150.40 8.38 150.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 674.55 674.33 673.73 667.36 597.30
Year Ending Dec-18 696.87 695.30 694.92 690.57 612.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 45.52 45.55 45.58 44.66 39.25
Year Ending Dec-18 48.30 48.15 48.06 47.56 41.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bodycote PLC News

Market Views

