Bodycote PLC (BOY.L)
BOY.L on London Stock Exchange
911.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.35
|2.25
|2.20
|2.13
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|674.55
|693.06
|615.00
|597.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|696.87
|724.00
|611.00
|612.28
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|45.52
|46.96
|43.30
|39.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|48.30
|51.20
|44.42
|41.28
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|57.49
|150.40
|8.38
|150.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|674.55
|674.33
|673.73
|667.36
|597.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|696.87
|695.30
|694.92
|690.57
|612.28
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|45.52
|45.55
|45.58
|44.66
|39.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|48.30
|48.15
|48.06
|47.56
|41.28
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|2
