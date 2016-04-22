Bodycote PLC (BOY.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 17 674.55 693.06 615.00 597.30 Year Ending Dec-18 18 696.87 724.00 611.00 612.28 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 45.52 46.96 43.30 39.25 Year Ending Dec-18 17 48.30 51.20 44.42 41.28 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 57.49 150.40 8.38 150.40