BP PLC (BP.L)
BP.L on London Stock Exchange
490.95GBp
23 Oct 2017
490.95GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
490.95
490.95
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
28,395,456
28,395,456
52-wk High
521.20
521.20
52-wk Low
432.15
432.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.08
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|7
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|12
|12
|12
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.52
|2.63
|2.61
|2.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|48,025.10
|49,911.40
|46,138.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|229,223.00
|277,049.00
|203,711.00
|228,227.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|238,106.00
|308,120.00
|149,949.00
|245,093.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|0.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|0.15
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28
|0.28
|0.36
|0.20
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|0.38
|0.63
|0.23
|0.52
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|53.37
|72.50
|43.00
|20.81
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|50,619.10
|56,511.00
|5,891.87
|11.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|49,982.60
|55,863.00
|5,880.37
|11.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|49,175.00
|51,007.00
|1,832.02
|3.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|47,696.20
|47,047.00
|649.21
|1.36
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|47,680.30
|46,442.00
|1,238.27
|2.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|39.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.06
|0.08
|0.01
|20.31
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|40.12
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.05
|0.05
|0.00
|4.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|12.66
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|48,025.10
|48,025.10
|47,624.30
|50,619.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|229,223.00
|229,627.00
|220,025.00
|220,922.00
|228,227.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|238,106.00
|238,247.00
|238,831.00
|239,975.00
|245,093.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|0.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|0.15
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.38
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.52
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|10
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|11
|2
