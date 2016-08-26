BP PLC (BP.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 48,025.10 49,911.40 46,138.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 229,223.00 277,049.00 203,711.00 228,227.00 Year Ending Dec-18 16 238,106.00 308,120.00 149,949.00 245,093.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 0.08 0.09 0.06 0.14 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.15 Year Ending Dec-17 28 0.28 0.36 0.20 0.40 Year Ending Dec-18 28 0.38 0.63 0.23 0.52 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 53.37 72.50 43.00 20.81