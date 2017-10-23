Edition:
Banco Patagonia SA (BPAT.BA)

BPAT.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

49.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.70 (+3.59%)
Prev Close
$47.30
Open
$49.00
Day's High
$49.00
Day's Low
$48.00
Volume
38,868
Avg. Vol
20,782
52-wk High
$51.50
52-wk Low
$33.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 315.00 285.33 29.67 9.42
Quarter Ending Jun-11 312.00 328.20 16.20 5.19
Quarter Ending Mar-11 319.00 302.50 16.50 5.17
Quarter Ending Dec-10 317.00 338.58 21.58 6.81
Quarter Ending Sep-10 260.00 341.79 81.79 31.46
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 0.20 0.17 0.03 15.00
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.17 0.20 0.03 17.14
Quarter Ending Mar-11 0.19 0.17 0.02 8.65
Quarter Ending Dec-10 0.18 0.22 0.04 21.11
Quarter Ending Sep-10 0.17 0.20 0.03 18.79

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

