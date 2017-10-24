Edition:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

510.70INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs511.30
Open
Rs513.50
Day's High
Rs516.35
Day's Low
Rs505.30
Volume
1,622,232
Avg. Vol
4,391,543
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 19.63 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 14 14 14 13
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 5 4 4
(5) SELL 3 3 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.53 2.51 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 19 1,978,100.00 2,191,420.00 1,651,930.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 2,231,450.00 2,804,000.00 1,784,340.00 2,412,960.00
Year Ending Mar-19 18 2,418,790.00 3,188,000.00 1,943,940.00 2,675,890.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 19.63 19.63 19.63 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14.24 14.24 14.24 --
Year Ending Mar-17 19 40.41 47.27 33.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 41.80 56.70 30.20 41.69
Year Ending Mar-19 19 49.71 63.10 29.07 43.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.80 6.80 6.80 5.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 552,478.00 461,177.00 91,301.09 16.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1,978,100.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,231,450.00 2,225,470.00 2,229,850.00 2,311,680.00 2,412,960.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2,418,790.00 2,409,190.00 2,419,820.00 2,541,600.00 2,675,890.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19.63 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 14.24 14.24 14.24 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 40.41 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 41.80 41.17 40.43 41.59 41.69
Year Ending Mar-19 49.71 48.59 48.14 47.70 43.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 0 5 2
Year Ending Mar-19 4 0 5 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

