Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)
BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
510.70INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|19.63
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|14
|14
|14
|13
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|5
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|4
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.53
|2.51
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19
|1,978,100.00
|2,191,420.00
|1,651,930.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|2,231,450.00
|2,804,000.00
|1,784,340.00
|2,412,960.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18
|2,418,790.00
|3,188,000.00
|1,943,940.00
|2,675,890.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|19.63
|19.63
|19.63
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|14.24
|14.24
|14.24
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19
|40.41
|47.27
|33.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21
|41.80
|56.70
|30.20
|41.69
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19
|49.71
|63.10
|29.07
|43.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|5.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|552,478.00
|461,177.00
|91,301.09
|16.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,978,100.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,231,450.00
|2,225,470.00
|2,229,850.00
|2,311,680.00
|2,412,960.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2,418,790.00
|2,409,190.00
|2,419,820.00
|2,541,600.00
|2,675,890.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|14.24
|14.24
|14.24
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|40.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|41.80
|41.17
|40.43
|41.59
|41.69
|Year Ending Mar-19
|49.71
|48.59
|48.14
|47.70
|43.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|0
|5
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|0
|5
|2