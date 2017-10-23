Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,483.65 1,483.65 1,483.65 -- Year Ending Dec-17 1 6,277.79 6,277.79 6,277.79 6,443.03 Year Ending Dec-18 2 6,297.46 6,498.38 6,096.54 6,759.42 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.18 1.18 1.18 2.95 Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.31 2.31 2.31 3.25