BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)

BRFS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

44.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.42 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.42
Open
R$ 44.40
Day's High
R$ 44.69
Day's Low
R$ 43.97
Volume
1,929,200
Avg. Vol
2,720,662
52-wk High
R$ 54.75
52-wk Low
R$ 32.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.66 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 4 5
(3) HOLD 3 4 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.36 2.43 2.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 9,351.77 10,277.90 8,648.80 10,277.90
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 9,077.53 9,418.18 8,725.41 9,418.18
Year Ending Dec-17 12 34,502.80 37,678.20 32,874.30 39,310.90
Year Ending Dec-18 12 38,104.00 40,866.30 34,829.70 42,681.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.66 0.99 0.28 0.99
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.56 0.83 0.36 0.83
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.27 3.23 0.56 3.06
Year Ending Dec-18 10 2.37 3.59 1.28 3.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 2.30 2.30 2.30 5.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,253.98 8,026.62 227.36 2.75
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,070.78 7,809.45 261.33 3.24
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,111.68 8,590.22 521.46 5.72
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,815.94 8,507.74 308.19 3.50
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,755.98 8,514.57 241.41 2.76
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.11 -0.21 0.32 287.90
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.31 -0.13 0.44 141.06
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.28 -0.58 0.86 303.32
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.37 0.02 0.35 94.62
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.38 0.04 0.34 89.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9,351.77 9,351.77 9,420.96 9,402.38 10,277.90
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9,077.53 9,077.53 9,077.53 9,033.05 9,418.18
Year Ending Dec-17 34,502.80 34,567.00 34,738.00 34,743.50 39,310.90
Year Ending Dec-18 38,104.00 38,229.30 38,421.70 38,458.90 42,681.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.66 0.66 0.71 0.72 0.99
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.51 0.83
Year Ending Dec-17 1.27 1.33 1.26 1.27 3.06
Year Ending Dec-18 2.37 2.38 2.19 2.19 3.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

BRF SA News

