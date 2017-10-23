BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)
BRFS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
44.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.42 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.42
Open
R$ 44.40
Day's High
R$ 44.69
Day's Low
R$ 43.97
Volume
1,929,200
Avg. Vol
2,720,662
52-wk High
R$ 54.75
52-wk Low
R$ 32.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.66
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.36
|2.43
|2.36
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|9,351.77
|10,277.90
|8,648.80
|10,277.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|9,077.53
|9,418.18
|8,725.41
|9,418.18
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|34,502.80
|37,678.20
|32,874.30
|39,310.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|38,104.00
|40,866.30
|34,829.70
|42,681.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.66
|0.99
|0.28
|0.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0.56
|0.83
|0.36
|0.83
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|1.27
|3.23
|0.56
|3.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|2.37
|3.59
|1.28
|3.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|5.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,253.98
|8,026.62
|227.36
|2.75
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,070.78
|7,809.45
|261.33
|3.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,111.68
|8,590.22
|521.46
|5.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,815.94
|8,507.74
|308.19
|3.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,755.98
|8,514.57
|241.41
|2.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.11
|-0.21
|0.32
|287.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.31
|-0.13
|0.44
|141.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.28
|-0.58
|0.86
|303.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.37
|0.02
|0.35
|94.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.38
|0.04
|0.34
|89.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9,351.77
|9,351.77
|9,420.96
|9,402.38
|10,277.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9,077.53
|9,077.53
|9,077.53
|9,033.05
|9,418.18
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34,502.80
|34,567.00
|34,738.00
|34,743.50
|39,310.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|38,104.00
|38,229.30
|38,421.70
|38,458.90
|42,681.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.66
|0.66
|0.71
|0.72
|0.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.51
|0.83
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.27
|1.33
|1.26
|1.27
|3.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.37
|2.38
|2.19
|2.19
|3.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
