Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 11,912.10 12,418.00 11,140.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14,163.00 14,163.00 14,163.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 12 49,098.70 51,160.00 45,533.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 54,136.40 58,855.00 51,781.00 59,053.90 Year Ending Mar-19 13 62,964.40 69,171.00 59,167.40 70,752.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 1.07 1.40 0.90 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.38 1.38 1.38 -- Year Ending Mar-17 12 4.46 4.80 4.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 5.11 5.62 4.80 6.23 Year Ending Mar-19 13 6.19 6.90 5.60 7.32