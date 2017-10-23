Edition:
Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA)

BRKM5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

46.22BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.15 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 47.37
Open
R$ 47.64
Day's High
R$ 47.74
Day's Low
R$ 45.73
Volume
1,473,700
Avg. Vol
1,376,474
52-wk High
R$ 47.89
52-wk Low
R$ 25.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.60 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.92 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 49,606.60 56,362.10 45,960.00 52,528.30
Year Ending Dec-18 7 50,878.00 65,646.50 46,398.00 56,787.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.64
Year Ending Dec-17 6 4.43 6.47 2.57 4.56
Year Ending Dec-18 7 3.54 4.58 2.15 2.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 11,413.00 11,870.40 457.43 4.01
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,787.50 14,754.00 1,966.50 15.38
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11,666.50 11,919.00 252.50 2.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 12,438.00 12,162.40 275.57 2.22
Quarter Ending Jun-16 12,087.00 12,417.00 330.00 2.73
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.02 1.37 0.35 34.31
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -1.46 -3.21 1.75 -120.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.26 1.12 0.15 11.58
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.61 0.52 0.09 14.29
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.94 0.97 0.03 2.83

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 49,606.60 49,724.90 49,870.80 49,899.90 52,528.30
Year Ending Dec-18 50,878.00 51,211.70 53,061.50 52,983.30 56,787.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.60 0.39 0.46 0.47 0.64
Year Ending Dec-17 4.43 4.46 4.44 4.16 4.56
Year Ending Dec-18 3.54 3.53 3.37 3.28 2.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Braskem SA News

