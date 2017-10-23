Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA)
BRKM5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
46.22BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.15 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 47.37
Open
R$ 47.64
Day's High
R$ 47.74
Day's Low
R$ 45.73
Volume
1,473,700
Avg. Vol
1,376,474
52-wk High
R$ 47.89
52-wk Low
R$ 25.99
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.60
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.92
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|49,606.60
|56,362.10
|45,960.00
|52,528.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|50,878.00
|65,646.50
|46,398.00
|56,787.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|4.43
|6.47
|2.57
|4.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|3.54
|4.58
|2.15
|2.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|11,413.00
|11,870.40
|457.43
|4.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,787.50
|14,754.00
|1,966.50
|15.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11,666.50
|11,919.00
|252.50
|2.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|12,438.00
|12,162.40
|275.57
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|12,087.00
|12,417.00
|330.00
|2.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.02
|1.37
|0.35
|34.31
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-1.46
|-3.21
|1.75
|-120.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.26
|1.12
|0.15
|11.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.61
|0.52
|0.09
|14.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.94
|0.97
|0.03
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|49,606.60
|49,724.90
|49,870.80
|49,899.90
|52,528.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|50,878.00
|51,211.70
|53,061.50
|52,983.30
|56,787.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.60
|0.39
|0.46
|0.47
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.43
|4.46
|4.44
|4.16
|4.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.54
|3.53
|3.37
|3.28
|2.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|2
