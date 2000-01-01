Edition:
United Kingdom

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)

BRNJn.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,220.00ZAc
11:33am BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,220.00
Open
1,275.00
Day's High
1,275.00
Day's Low
1,220.00
Volume
5,351
Avg. Vol
56,604
52-wk High
1,750.00
52-wk Low
1,076.00

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available.

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd News

» More BRNJn.J News