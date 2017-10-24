Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 225,321.00 237,983.00 220,279.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 222,585.00 222,585.00 222,585.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 28 972,356.00 1,049,000.00 944,367.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 28 903,814.00 990,104.00 849,000.00 1,098,000.00 Year Ending Mar-19 28 982,568.00 1,110,080.00 913,547.00 1,192,780.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 1.75 3.00 0.90 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.82 1.82 1.82 -- Year Ending Mar-17 21 9.66 15.00 6.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 6.51 8.80 3.00 14.52 Year Ending Mar-19 16 11.19 22.70 5.80 19.69