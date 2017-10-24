Edition:
Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS)

BRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

501.00INR
10:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.65 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs497.35
Open
Rs493.65
Day's High
Rs504.70
Day's Low
Rs493.65
Volume
14,148,653
Avg. Vol
4,522,506
52-wk High
Rs504.70
52-wk Low
Rs283.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.75 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 8 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 6 8
(3) HOLD 8 8 9 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 9 9 10 9
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.69 2.66 2.76 2.66

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 225,321.00 237,983.00 220,279.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 222,585.00 222,585.00 222,585.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 28 972,356.00 1,049,000.00 944,367.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 28 903,814.00 990,104.00 849,000.00 1,098,000.00
Year Ending Mar-19 28 982,568.00 1,110,080.00 913,547.00 1,192,780.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 1.75 3.00 0.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.82 1.82 1.82 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 9.66 15.00 6.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 6.51 8.80 3.00 14.52
Year Ending Mar-19 16 11.19 22.70 5.80 19.69

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 219,389.00 219,581.00 192.23 0.09
Quarter Ending Mar-17 225,321.00 219,346.00 5,974.62 2.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 239,911.00 233,357.00 6,554.02 2.73
Quarter Ending Sep-16 249,177.00 246,515.00 2,662.16 1.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 253,497.00 255,465.00 1,967.92 0.78
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.23 1.05 0.18 14.75
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.75 2.44 0.69 39.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.58 1.77 0.81 31.34
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.47 3.67 0.20 5.82
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.16 4.55 1.39 44.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 225,321.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 222,585.00 222,585.00 239,125.00 239,125.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 972,356.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 903,814.00 908,439.00 917,076.00 919,005.00 1,098,000.00
Year Ending Mar-19 982,568.00 989,389.00 1,002,810.00 1,004,240.00 1,192,780.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.75 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.82 1.82 2.61 2.85 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6.51 6.62 6.81 6.42 14.52
Year Ending Mar-19 11.19 11.00 11.06 10.75 19.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 7 1 17
Year Ending Mar-19 2 6 1 16
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 4 0 7
Year Ending Mar-19 1 2 1 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bharti Airtel Ltd News

