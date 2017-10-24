Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS)
BRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
501.00INR
10:23am BST
501.00INR
10:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.65 (+0.73%)
Rs3.65 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs497.35
Rs497.35
Open
Rs493.65
Rs493.65
Day's High
Rs504.70
Rs504.70
Day's Low
Rs493.65
Rs493.65
Volume
14,148,653
14,148,653
Avg. Vol
4,522,506
4,522,506
52-wk High
Rs504.70
Rs504.70
52-wk Low
Rs283.05
Rs283.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.75
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|8
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|6
|8
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|9
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|9
|9
|10
|9
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.69
|2.66
|2.76
|2.66
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14
|225,321.00
|237,983.00
|220,279.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|222,585.00
|222,585.00
|222,585.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|972,356.00
|1,049,000.00
|944,367.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28
|903,814.00
|990,104.00
|849,000.00
|1,098,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28
|982,568.00
|1,110,080.00
|913,547.00
|1,192,780.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|1.75
|3.00
|0.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|9.66
|15.00
|6.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|6.51
|8.80
|3.00
|14.52
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|11.19
|22.70
|5.80
|19.69
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|219,389.00
|219,581.00
|192.23
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|225,321.00
|219,346.00
|5,974.62
|2.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|239,911.00
|233,357.00
|6,554.02
|2.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|249,177.00
|246,515.00
|2,662.16
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|253,497.00
|255,465.00
|1,967.92
|0.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.23
|1.05
|0.18
|14.75
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.75
|2.44
|0.69
|39.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.58
|1.77
|0.81
|31.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.47
|3.67
|0.20
|5.82
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.16
|4.55
|1.39
|44.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|225,321.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|222,585.00
|222,585.00
|239,125.00
|239,125.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|972,356.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|903,814.00
|908,439.00
|917,076.00
|919,005.00
|1,098,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|982,568.00
|989,389.00
|1,002,810.00
|1,004,240.00
|1,192,780.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.82
|1.82
|2.61
|2.85
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6.51
|6.62
|6.81
|6.42
|14.52
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11.19
|11.00
|11.06
|10.75
|19.69
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|7
|1
|17
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|6
|1
|16
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|4
|0
|7
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|2
|1
|6
- BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body
- India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
- Indian shares rise; Jio tariff hike boosts telecom stocks
- Indian shares close lower after special Diwali trading session
- BRIEF-Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana