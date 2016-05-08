Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)
BRW.L on London Stock Exchange
349.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
349.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
349.80
349.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
334,539
334,539
52-wk High
368.00
368.00
52-wk Low
251.15
251.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|9
|303.50
|308.50
|300.70
|293.83
|Year Ending Sep-18
|9
|332.06
|345.05
|323.20
|315.64
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|19.06
|19.90
|18.50
|18.33
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|22.02
|23.10
|20.90
|21.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|303.50
|303.50
|303.58
|303.55
|293.83
|Year Ending Sep-18
|332.06
|332.06
|332.45
|332.33
|315.64
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|19.06
|19.06
|19.07
|19.06
|18.33
|Year Ending Sep-18
|22.02
|22.02
|22.07
|22.06
|21.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
