Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 9 303.50 308.50 300.70 293.83 Year Ending Sep-18 9 332.06 345.05 323.20 315.64 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 10 19.06 19.90 18.50 18.33 Year Ending Sep-18 10 22.02 23.10 20.90 21.15 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.80 14.80 14.80 --